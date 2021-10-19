Watch
Jack Harlow announces week-long concert stint in hometown of Louisville

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/ Invision/AP
Jack Harlow arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Jack Harlow
Posted at 3:40 PM, Oct 19, 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Louisville-native, Jack Harlow announced Tuesday afternoon on social media he will have five shows at five different venues in his hometown.

The rapper known mostly for his five-time platinum hit "What's Poppin" is currently on his Crème de la Crème Tour, which had no dates in Louisville.

In this week-long stint, Harlow will perform at Palace Theatre, Headliners, Zanzabar, Mercury Ballroom, and Paristown Hall.

"NO PLACE LIKE HOME. Louisville…it’s been too long. Let’s turn the city up for a week straight."

Tickets for all shows, December 14-18 are set to go on pre-sale Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. EST.

