Jack Harlow announces week-long concert stint in hometown of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Louisville-native, Jack Harlow announced Tuesday afternoon on social media he will have five shows at five different venues in his hometown.

The rapper known mostly for his five-time platinum hit "What's Poppin" is currently on his Crème de la Crème Tour, which had no dates in Louisville.

In this week-long stint, Harlow will perform at Palace Theatre, Headliners, Zanzabar, Mercury Ballroom, and Paristown Hall.

"NO PLACE LIKE HOME. Louisville…it’s been too long. Let’s turn the city up for a week straight."

Tickets for all shows, December 14-18 are set to go on pre-sale Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. EST.