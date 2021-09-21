Watch
Jagger pays tribute to Watts at first show since drummer passed away

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - From left, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones perform on the kick-off of the band's "50 and Counting" tour at the Staples Center on Friday, May 3, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts
Posted at 6:54 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 18:58:19-04

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger paid tribute to Charlie Watts at the band's first show since the drummer's death last month.

According to Rolling Stone, Jagger addressed a small crowd at a private event hosted by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Monday in Massachusetts.

"It's the first show of our 2021 tour. This is it. This is a try-out," Jagger said. "I must say though at this point, it's a bit of a poignant night for us, and it's our first tour we've done in 59 years that we've done without our lovely Charlie Watts, and we all miss Charlie so much."

Watts passed away on Aug. 24 at the age of 80.

"We miss him as a band, we miss him as friends on and off the stage, and we've got so many memories of Charlie, and I'm sure some of you that have seen us before have got memories of Charlie as well, and I hope you will remember him as we do," Jagger said.

According to Rolling Stone, Monday marked the first time the band has not played with Watts since he joined the band in January 1963.

Touring drummer Steve Jordan has taken over drumming duties, the magazine said.

According to Billboard, the band will resume their tour on Sept. 26 in St. Louis, Missouri.

