Kentucky native Chris Stapleton to perform National Anthem at Super Bowl LVII

(LEX 18) — Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is set to perform the National Anthem at this year's Super Bowl.

The NFL announced Tuesday that Stapleton, who grew up in Staffordsville, will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" for the biggest night in football.

The country music artist is known for some of his biggest hits, which include "Tennessee Whiskey," "Parachute," "Starting Over," and "You Should Probably Leave."

Stapleton was also recently named the 2022 CMA Male Vocalist of the Year.