KISS cancels Pittsburgh show due to Paul Stanley testing positive for COVID

Rock band KISS has canceled its Thursday night show in Pittsburgh due to its frontman Paul Stanley testing positive for COVID-19.

"Tonight's KISS show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA is unfortunately postponed due to Paul Stanley testing positive for COVID," the band announced on its website. "More information about show dates will be made available ASAP."

The band said everyone on the entire tour is fully vaccinated.

"The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows. The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines."

Stanley took to Twitter to let fans know he was doing fine and he wasn't in the ICU.

"PEOPLE!!! I am fine! I am not in ICU! My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike! I don’t know where this came from but it’s absolute nonsense," Stanley tweeted.

The band's next scheduled show is Saturday in North Carolina, TMZ reported.