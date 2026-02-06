Local dancers excited for Bad Bunny's historic halftime performance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bad Bunny's historic Super Bowl halftime performance this Sunday is generating excitement far beyond the football field, inspiring a Latin dance revival that's reaching communities across the country.

When the Puerto Rican superstar takes the stage, Latin dancers nationwide will be cheering him on, including those at The Salsa Center in Lexington.

"How exciting, that another Latino gets to represent us during the Super Bowl. We're very excited about the performance," said Reena Reyes, director of The Salsa Center Latin Dance Studio.

Reyes founded the studio 15 years ago and has witnessed a growing interest in Latin dance.

"Especially after COVID, everyone wanted to get out and do something fun. And it has just blown up. There's been more parties, more classes, more interest in Latin dance," Reyes said.

Bad Bunny's music is also attracting new students to Latin dance. During this weekend's performance, he's expected to incorporate Puerto Rico's traditions and culture, including salsa music. His hit song "Baile Inolvidable" drew heavily on salsa influences.

Dancers like Reyes are excited to share the experience with a wider community.

"It is the culture, it is the people. When you come to the center, you'll see it's a warm and welcoming environment, and we love our friends, the people we meet at salsa," Reyes said.

If Bad Bunny's halftime show inspires you to try salsa dance, Reyes says beginners are always welcome at their studio on Lane Allen Road.

"Don't be scared to come out, it's not Dancing with the Stars. You can learn a few basics and have a great time," Reyes said.

The Salsa Center offers beginner salsa classes every Tuesday night, plus intensive sessions on weekends. Visit thesalsacenter.com for more information.