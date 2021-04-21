Watch
Pop group Goo Goo Dolls postpone tour to summer 2022

PAUL ROSS — The Goo Goo Dolls announced on Wednesday that the band is postponing its upcoming tour to the summer of 2022.

The band announced via a video on Twitter that all tickets will be honored, and new dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

"We’re very sorry to announce that we have to push our upcoming Summer tour dates to 2022," the band said in the video. "All tickets will be honored and new dates will be announced in the coming weeks. This pains us so much as we truly cannot wait to be back on stage and performing for you all again."

