Natalie Wood was assaulted by Kirk Douglas, sister alleges

NEW YORK (AP) — For decades, it's been one of Hollywood's darkest rumors: A teen-age Natalie Wood was sexually assaulted by a top movie star more than twice her age when she agreed to meet with him at a hotel in Los Angeles.

In a memoir coming out next week, Wood's younger sister identifies the long-suspected assailant: Kirk Douglas.

According to the Associated Press, the meeting between Douglas and Wood was set up by Wood's mother, Maria Zakharenko

According to Lana Wood, Natalie Wood did not discuss with her what happened until both were adults, and Natalie, after describing being brought into Douglas' suite, told her sister, "And, uh ... he hurt me, Lana."

In the book, Lana describes that her sister and their mother agreed that if she publicly accused him it would ruin Natalie’s career.

Douglas died in 2020 at age 103.

In a statement, Douglas' son, actor Michael Douglas, issued a statement saying, “May they both rest in peace," the AP reported.

Also in the book, Lana details Wood’s death.

The late actress's husband, Robert Wagner, has been called a person of interest, the news outlet reported.