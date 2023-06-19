9-year-old from Lexington making his feature film debut

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lights, camera, action! Kentuckians can catch one of their own on the big screen this week.

The actor is making his feature film debut with a showing in downtown Lexington, and he's only nine years old!

Grant Stevens is a 4th grade student at Sayre School. He enjoys sports and music, but when he's not at school he works as an actor.

Little Town is his first lead role in a feature film, and it's premiering at the Kentucky Theatre Tuesday night at 5 p.m.

Stevens will portray the role of Tommy in the movie, about a stand-up comedian following his dreams who takes his son on the road in California.

Stevens has been acting since he was four, when he played Toto in a local production of The Wizard of Oz.

Commercials, music videos, and even a Netflix reality show followed. Eventually, Hollywood and director Dani Menkin came calling.

"It was a big step because I went from ads and shows to a movie," Stevens told LEX 18. "'Cause the show is like 30 seconds and the ad is 12 seconds, and the movie's like two hours!"

"We are absolutely excited," said Menkin. "We know the audience and crowd will love him."

According to Menkin, he showed Stevens' audition to his own young son, who said he should cast him in the role. The two boys are now best friends.

And what's next for Stevens? Well, school of course, but he says he'd like to act in more movies.

You can watch the trailer for Little Town here.

Find out more information about the showing here.