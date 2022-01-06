Peter Bogdanovich, director of ‘Paper Moon,’ dead at 82

Peter Bogdanovich, the ascot-wearing cinephile and director of 1970s black-and-white classics like "The Last Picture Show" and "Paper Moon," has died. He was 82.

Bogdanovich died early Thursday morning at this home in Los Angeles, said his daughter Antonia Bogdanovich. She said he died of natural causes.

Considered part of a generation of young "New Hollywood" directors, Bogdanovich was heralded as an auteur from the start.

His turbulent personal life was also often in the spotlight — from his well-known affair with Cybill Shepherd while he was married, to the murder of his Playmate girlfriend, Dorothy Stratten. He later married Stratten's younger sister, Louise.