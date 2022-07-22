Watch Now
Police: Actress from 'Elvis' film found dead in Nashville home

Nashville police say there were no signs of foul play.
Posted at 1:33 PM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 13:33:29-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities in Tennessee say an actress that appeared in this year's film "Elvis" was found dead inside her Nashville home on Thursday.

Nashville police said Shonka Dukureh, who played Big Mama Thornton in the movie about Elvis Presley, was found in her bedroom of the apartment she shared with her two children.

Police said there were no signs of foul play.

She was 44.

The Associated Press reported that autopsy results are pending from the medical examiner.

The news outlet reported that one of Dukureh's young children found her unresponsive and went to a neighbor's apartment for help.

The neighbor called 911 shortly before 9:30 a.m., the AP reported.

