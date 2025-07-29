Rupp Arena to host farewell performance of country music icon John Michael Montgomery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Country music icon and Nicholasville native, John Michael Montgomery, is set to perform his final show at Rupp Arena on Dec. 12 during his "The Road Home Tour."

A news release detailed that the country star will share the stage with his brother Eddie Montgomery, along with his son Walker and his son-in-law Travis Denning.

“I stepped on a tour bus for the first time in 1992 and haven’t looked back since, but now it’s time to bring it all back home for my last concert and I can’t think of a better place than Rupp Arena," Montgomery expressed. "I wanted to celebrate this occasion with my family so I invited some of them to perform with me. We are going to have a lot of fun and end this ride in a big way."

Montgomery is known for his classic hits like "Life's A Dance," "I Love The Way You Love Me," "Be My Baby Tonight," and more. The release read that throughout his successful career in music, he has graced the charts with 36 singles, including seven songs that reached No. 1.

Tickets will be available for purchase beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 1 at ticketmaster.com, rupparena.com, or in-person at the Central Bank Center Box Office from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays.

