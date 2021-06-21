Spielberg's Amblin set to make multiple movies yearly for Netflix

STEVEN SPIELBERG'S PRODUCTION COMPANY, Amblin Partners — One of Hollywood's most legendary directors has scored a new deal with Netflix.

Steven Spielberg's production company, Amblin Partners, is set to make multiple feature films each year, Netflix announced on Monday.

The streaming giant and Amblin did not say how long the partnership would last, nor if Spielberg would direct any of the films.

"At Amblin, storytelling will forever be at the center of everything we do, and from the minute Ted and I started discussing a partnership, it was abundantly clear that we had an amazing opportunity to tell new stories together and reach audiences in new ways," Spielberg said in a news release. "This new avenue for our films, alongside the stories we continue to tell with our longtime family at Universal and our other partners, will be incredibly fulfilling for me personally since we get to embark on it together with Ted, and I can’t wait to get started with him, Scott, and the entire Netflix team."

According to the Associated Press, Amblin takes its name from a short Spielberg did in 1968.

The production studio has released several non-Spielberg films, including Oscar-winners "Green Book" and "1917."