William Shatner coming to the Kentucky Theatre in Lexington on Oct. 4

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — William Shatner is set to appear at the historic Kentucky Theatre in Lexington for "A Kentucky Evening with William Shatner" on Oct. 4 and fans will get a chance to watch a screening of the documentary "William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill."

A press release from organizers detailed that the documentary, directed by Alexandre O. Philippe will give fans a glimpse into the legendary actor's life and career in the entertainment industry. The event will also feature a live hour-long Q&A session with Shatner.

Further, the release noted that Shatner owns a home in Versailles and is most known for his role as Captain Kirk in "Star Trek." He's also starred in acclaimed television and films including "Boston Legal," "TJ Hooker," and "Twlight Zone," just to name a few.

General attendees will also have a chance to have their photo taken on a Hollywood red carpet before the screening. VIP ticket holders will have access to a post-screening after party that will include photo ops, autographs, and "even the chance to have dinner with Shatner," the release read.

“William Shatner is a true icon whose incredible journey has inspired generations of fans around the world,” said producer and co-founder of Legion M, Jeff Annison. “It’s an honor to celebrate his life and career with a bucket-list event in beautiful Lexington.”

Those interested can purchase tickets here. The Kentucky Theatre is located at 214 East Main Street in Lexington.

