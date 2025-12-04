Ex-wife speaks after former paramedic accused of patient sexual assault appears in court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former paramedic accused of sexually assaulting a patient during ambulance transport had his Fayette County arraignment continued this week so he can be transported from jail to appear in person.

Shain Peterman faces charges in two separate sexual crimes.

In May, a Rowan County grand jury indicted Peterman on rape from a position of authority. In the separate Fayette County case, a police citation says Peterman, who was working with Patriot Emergency Services at the time, admitted to performing oral sex on a patient while transporting her to the University of Kentucky Emergency Room.

The victim told a nurse at UK she was "out of it" from medication given during transport when the alleged assault occurred, according to the citation.

Peterman's ex-wife, Kristin Sparks, said she wasn't shocked by the charges against her former husband.

"I can't say I was shocked, but I was, I don't want to say relieved, but I was relieved," Sparks said.

Sparks claims she also suffered at Peterman's hands and finally felt seen when news broke of his arrest.

"I don't know his victims, I don't need to know his victims, but I know they need justice because I deserve justice and I didn't get it," Sparks said.

In response to the charges, Sparks has started an online petition advocating for security cameras in ambulances across Rowan County. She believes video surveillance would enhance safety for vulnerable individuals and protect both patients and emergency personnel. The measure has already been adopted or proposed in several other states.

"It's probably going to be expensive, probably going to be complicated, but it's going to be worth it," Sparks said.

Peterman remains jailed and is scheduled to go to trial in July 2026 on the rape charge. He is awaiting the next legal move on the sodomy allegations in Fayette County.