Former Nicholasville police officer dies of cancer

JESSAMINE CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — A former law enforcement officer with more than 30 years of service in Jessamine County has died of cancer. Richard Prather was a Nicholasville Police Department for more than two decades.

"Just a gentle giant," said Prather's colleague Billy King. "He was just truly, truly a fantastic man."

On Thursday, a funeral procession went through the heart of town and Prather was laid to rest.

"It's a truly sad day for us, as a department, as a whole," said King.

Prather was a veteran in law enforcement- he once commanded the Honor Guard unit and the drug enforcement unit. He was also a firearms instructor and a shift supervisor.

"He was a role model for us all," King said.