Georgetown domestic violence shelter dedicated to teen who died by suicide set to open its doors

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A domestic violence shelter will soon open in Georgetown. It's called The Haley House and is named after a 14-year-old boy who died by suicide while being in a domestic violence situation.

The boy's name was Christopher Haley Logan. His brother Joseph Logan spoke at the ribbon cutting on Wednesday.

"He wanted to make people laugh and he was full of joy," said Logan. " He was sweet and funny and so caring."

When the shelter opens in August, they'll be able to serve 18 to 20 domestic violence survivors. There's no other facility like it in Scott County.

"There would have been times that we would have liked to have an opportunity to come to a place like this, but there was nothing in our local community," said Logan.

The Haley House is part of Elizabeth's Village.

"We get calls everyday at our office, I am seeking shelter, I need help and we have to refer them to outside sources not within Scott County or Georgetown, being able to alleviate that need in the community is huge for us," said executive director Tyler Brooker.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.