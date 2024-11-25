Colonels Earn At-Large Bid to FCS Playoffs, Will Face No. 11 Villanova

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (EKU Athletics) – For the 23rd time in program history, the Eastern Kentucky University Colonels are headed to the NCAA FCS Playoffs.

The Colonels earned an at-large bid and will face the No. 11 seed, Villanova Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. in Villanova, Pa. as announced on the FCS Selection Show on Sunday.

EKU earned its spot with an 8-4 overall record, 8-2 in FCS play, and a 6-2 record in the United Athletic Conference including two wins over then-ranked opponents in Tarleton State and Central Arkansas.

The Colonels finished the regular season on a five-game win streak including most recently defeating North Alabama, 21-15.

The selection gives EKU sole possession of the second most FCS/I-AA Playoff selections, with 23. It is the first time EKU has been to the postseason since 2022, and head coach Walt Wells becomes the first coach since Dean Hood to take EKU to multiple playoff appearances.

Villanova enters the postseason as the No. 11 seed with a 9-3 regular season record having gone 6-2 in Coastal Athletic Association play.

The Wildcats are coming off an important, 38-28 win last Saturday over rival Delaware which secured their spot as a first-round host in the playoffs.



Saturday's meeting will be the first between the Wildcats and Colonels for the historic FCS programs.