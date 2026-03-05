Construction continues on Berea foster home for trafficked girls

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nonprofit Redeeming Hope is getting close to completion on the construction of a foster home for trafficked and sexually exploited girls.

The project started in 2025; President Lisa Foster says they hope to have it completed by this summer.

"We're getting excited about possibly being able to get a sprinkler system, because if we can put a sprinkler system in, we can hold up to 12 to 14 girls and without a sprinkler system, we can only do eight girls," said Foster.

Recently, the HVAC system was installed. Currently the septic system is going in, plus rough electric.

"I always get so excited when I go upstairs and I see the rooms where the girls will be, having a safe place to live, having their own bedrooms, their own bathrooms, and everything being new will be exciting too"

Foster tells LEX18 they're trying to break what she calls a generational curse.

"Kentucky is in the top ten in the nation for human trafficking," said Foster.

They still need $130,000 to finish construction debt-free. To donate, click here.