Doctors raise awareness about atrial fibrillation for AFib Awareness Month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — As World Heart Day approaches, doctors are raising awareness about atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm that can increase a person's risk of stroke.

Atrial fibrillation, commonly known as AFib, does not always cause obvious symptoms, making awareness and early detection important, according to Dr. David Charles, a cardiac electrophysiologist with Lexington Clinic.

Charles estimates that 15% to 30% of people with AFib may not know they have the condition.

When symptoms do occur, they can include dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue and a sensation of a racing or irregular heartbeat.

Wearable technology also is giving more people access to information about their heart rate and rhythm. Devices such as smartwatches can alert users to potential irregularities and provide information that can be shared with a health care provider.

“Many people come to the office, they're wearing an Apple Watch,” Charles said. “They have other modalities. There's something new called a device that people can actually monitor their own heart rates and rhythms.”

Charles said wearable devices can provide useful information, but they should not replace evaluation by a medical professional.

Doctors also consider factors that may contribute to AFib, including high blood pressure, sleep apnea and lifestyle factors such as alcohol consumption.

Treatment depends on the individual patient and may include medication or catheter ablation, a minimally invasive procedure used to treat abnormal heart rhythms that is often performed on an outpatient basis.

With AFib sometimes occurring without noticeable symptoms, doctors say recognizing potential risk factors and seeking medical evaluation when symptoms occur can help with early detection and treatment.