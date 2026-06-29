Sydney St. Claire is a reporter and anchor for LEX News at Sunrise.

She’s a born and raised southern girl, hailing from south Alabama.

She worked as a reporter, producer and anchor on her university’s student-produced newscast. She also hosted various campus shows.

During her senior year, she interned in Mobile, Ala. and Birmingham, Ala.

She also volunteered with Distinguished Young Women, serving on her county’s committee for five years after competing in the program in 2018.

In her free time, Sydney enjoys reading, hiking and spending time with her friends and family.

Sydney looks forward to learning more about Lexington and getting to tell the community’s stories. If you see her around, be sure to say hi!

You can email Sydney at sydney.stclaire@wtvq.com