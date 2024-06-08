Watch Now
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Dornoch pulls of upset to win Belmont Stakes

Belmont Stakes Horse Racing
Julia Nikhinson/AP
Luis Saez reacts after winning the 156th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race aboard Dornoch (6), Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Belmont Stakes Horse Racing
Posted at 7:18 PM, Jun 08, 2024

Dornoch has won the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course. His victory made it the sixth consecutive year a different horse won each of the three Triple Crown races. Dornoch was the best in a field of 10 that included Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan and Preakness winner Seize the Grey. Despite there not being a Triple Crown on the line, it’s a historic Belmont because the race was run at Saratoga for the first time in the venue’s 161-year history.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18