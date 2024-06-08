Dornoch pulls of upset to win Belmont Stakes

Dornoch has won the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course. His victory made it the sixth consecutive year a different horse won each of the three Triple Crown races. Dornoch was the best in a field of 10 that included Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan and Preakness winner Seize the Grey. Despite there not being a Triple Crown on the line, it’s a historic Belmont because the race was run at Saratoga for the first time in the venue’s 161-year history.

