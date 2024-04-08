Family, vets remember Lexington man killed during Operation Iraqi Freedom 20 years ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — 20 years ago, Emily Dieruf-Chambers received the knock on her door that every military family fears.

Her newly wed husband of just three months, Marine Corporal Nicholas Dieruf, was killed while serving overseas during Operation Iraqi Freedom on April 8, 2004.

He was the first person from the Lexington area killed during the operation.

Sunday, Emily, her family, fellow Marines and veterans from Lexington met at his gravesite to honor the 20th anniversary of his death.

"Now here we are 20 years later. It's a significant milestone for us today to be at this point. We've all grown in the last 20 years, but our desire to honor Nick and remember him has not wavered at all," Dieruf-Chambers said.

Veterans rode from the VFW Post 680 to his resting place at Calvary Cemetery on Sunday, where Dieruf's family as performances of The Star-Spangled Banner and Taps paid tribute to the fallen hero.

Fellow Marine, Bill Lewellyn, served with Dieruf at the time of his death. For the first time, he came to Lexington Sunday to meet with Dieruf's family.

"I'm reflecting on what Nick could have done in these 20 years had he been alive, or what things he missed out on," Lewellyn said.

He added that the best way to remember and celebrate Dieruf is to look out for veterans in our own communities.

According to U.S. military data, there were 4,418 military deaths during Operation Iraqui freedom. 1,023 of those were Marines.

"We all have scars that maybe nobody sees and emotions that we have that nobody sees on a daily basis. My suggestion is to find a veteran and spend time with that person," Dieruf said.

Dieruf-Chambers described the sense of community among veterans as a "brotherhood," thanking everyone who has continued to help keep her husband's memory alive over the last two decades.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you for the support you've shown us for the last 20 years," she said.