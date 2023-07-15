Glover still leads after round two, Teater and McDaniel miss the cut

It was another hot and humid day for round two of the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club. Lucas Glover came in on top to start the day and he's still sitting in first after round two.

Glover is on the hunt for his fifth PGA tour win, having won the John Deere Classic a couple years back and the U.S. Open in 2009. And no better time to hunt for his fifth career win with the way he has been playing.

Glover has now shot in the 60's for 10 consecutive rounds: four under par to close out round two at 13 under.

"When it's warm, scores usually get low when it's soft especially the greens, so you know automatically you got to be more aggressive. Starting in Detroit, it was kind of that way and just staying aggressive and try to make as many birdies as possible. You got to," Glover said.

Local golfers Josh Teater and Chip McDaniel hoped to make the cut with an early start. Chip held steady at four under par with six holes to go, but he finished with a double-bogey on nine totaling out at two over. Teater totals out at even par.

"I mean it's a disappointing week but in a way this is a bonus on the PGA tour where I've been focusing on the Korn Ferry. I got a really good chance the rest of the year, and I'm just going to focus on that," Teater said.

"Obviously the competitor in me is disappointed, but long term and looking forward I'm not disappointed at all. I'm just happy the course was great, and I feel like I represented the university and the state as best I could," McDaniel said.

