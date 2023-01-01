Kinsey Lee is the newest addition to the LEX 18 sports team.

Born and raised in Coweta, Oklahoma, Kinsey grew up watching the Dallas Cowboys, Oklahoma State Cowboys, and Oklahoma City Thunder. She played basketball and volleyball in high school.

When Kinsey was 16 years old, she got the opportunity to join in on the Oklahoma State football radio pregame show with Dave Hunziker and John Holcomb. She credits this moment for sparking her interest in the sports media field.

Kinsey spent three-and-a-half years at Oklahoma State University in the College of Arts and Sciences as a sports media major. She also interned with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As a student broadcaster for The O’Colly, she was the sports anchor and reporter for several live daily broadcasts during her years at OSU.

Kinsey is very excited to move to the area and cover all the Kentucky sports. Kinsey enjoys singing, sharing her faith, talking about anything Disney, and spending time with her family.

Be sure to follow Kinsey Lee on social media and share your story ideas.