Grammy winner to play homecoming show with band 'Snarky Puppy' in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington Grammy award-winning artist is making his way back home for a special concert.

Violinist Zach Brock is one member of the world-renowned band "Snarky Puppy" putting on a show at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center this Sunday. He'll be joined by bandmates Bob Lanzetti on guitar and Keita Ogawa on the drums.

"As soon as we started playing together, the three of us, I think the level came up quite a bit," Brock said of the band's unique sound.

Brock's entire career has been a dream that started with a passion for music as a kid in Lexington.

so for him--this is a homecoming.

"I just can't wait for our friends, family and their friends and family to hear this music. I feel pretty uplifted by playing with these guys," he said. "It's been so long since I've been able to come home and play a license and it's been, it's been years, so that's a special one for me and my birthday's the next day."

A homecoming sparked by Celeste Lewis -- director at Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center in Lexington.

"I messaged him and I just said hey, congratulations and then when they won (the Grammy), I reached out again and said, huge congratulations, this is terribly exciting and kind of almost jokingly I just said if you ever want to do a homecoming concert. please do," Lewis said. "And he messaged me later and said yes, let's do something, let's plan it."

Now she is just days away from the big show in her center's Black Box Theatre.

"I mean these are three incredibly talented musicians and they are on the road they are busy they are in demand they are moving around the country a lot. so it was really cool that they will take they're literally playing before and after this concert so they're wedging us into their busy schedule," she said.

After a long year with no concerts at all -- Lewis says it finally feels like they're rebounding.

"It's pretty great to be back in the Black Box Theater doing what we love to do," she said.

The Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center hosts shows in its Black Box Theatre throughout the year. The 250-seat theatre sees a variety of dance, theatre and musical performances.

This one will have added protections due to rising COVID cases.

Limited capacity, social distancing and masks will be required.