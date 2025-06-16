'He was the biggest blessing in my life;' UK student dies in fly fishing accident

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A University of Kentucky student died in a fly fishing accident in Colorado earlier this week, one day shy of his 19th birthday.

"I'm sad that we lost him, but I am so grateful that we had him," said his father Brett Tinch.

He described his son as an excellent student, an amazing friend, and a thoughtful person.

"Everyone he met he was nice to them no matter what, there's the saying kindness costs nothing or it costs nothing to be kind, and he was the perfect example of that," said Noah's best friend, Will Shrunsker.

Noah was a UK student who had just finished his freshman year. He was a member of Beta Theta Pi. Shrunsker was his best friend of 10 years; they were roommates as well.

"I was just talking to him and it's not right, he's supposed to text me soon," said Shrunsker.

Tinch said Noah was a talented fly fisherman. It was a pastime they shared.

"It's a little difficult that he passed away doing what he loved, because it was a big part of my life that I loved doing it with him," said Tinch.

He said they had just returned from a fishing trip to North Carolina a couple weeks before Noah's death. With tragedy, said Tinch, comes a reminder to be present.

"Sometimes you need to just put the phone down and spend time with your kids, and take them to places you tell them you're going to take them, and do the things that you want to do with them, then you don't have the regrets you only have the memories," said Tinch.

His older sister Zoe is holding onto her memories, too.

"He was the biggest blessing in my life, I'm really grateful that I got to be his older sister and see all his milestones, whether it be soccer or academically or seeing him graduate from high school was just emotional," said Zoe. "I really love him, and I will love him the rest of my life."

Will, Brett, and Zoe all made a pact- one Noah would have liked.

"He could be kind of a worrier about you, and to make sure you're okay, and I think we've all kind of decided we need to be okay and be there for each other because we don't want Noah to worry," said Tinch.

Noah's celebration of life will be held at the UK's student center on Saturday June 21 from 2 pm to 5 pm.