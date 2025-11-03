'His life mattered': Loved ones celebrate teen's heavenly birthday following shocking death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Nearly six months after 16-year-old Ali Naqvi went missing on Mother’s Day, his family gathered Sunday to celebrate his life and mark the day he would have turned 17.

Ali disappeared along with his friend, 15-year-old Aoun Basboos.

Ali’s body was later found near a creek in Harrison County. Basboos has still not been found.

“I just remember the day I lost my son,” Ali’s mother, Mona Naqvi, said. “I don’t remember anything exactly.”

Mona described her son as “an amazing person with a good heart… affectionate, caring, protective of family, and very sensitive.”

To honor him, Mona organized a memorial at Jacobson Park. Photos of Ali lined a picnic area where friends and family gathered to share his favorite foods.

“His life mattered,” Mona said. “He had big dreams. We were just shopping for his car. We even had an appointment at the dealership next week, but it never happened.”

Brooke Bentley, who had taught Ali and had known him since he was six years old, joined the memorial.

“This is so special,” Bentley said. “Celebrating him on his heavenly birthday. Supporting his family means a lot.”

On October 24, 47-year-old Jesus Reyes-Rodriguez pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence connected to the teens’ deaths. His son, 18-year-old Jesus Reyes-Ocamp, is charged with murder and evidence tampering.

Police believe he shot and killed both Basboos and Naqvi in May and hid their bodies.

“Justice will be served,” Bentley added. “Don’t quit fighting for justice — and lean on people around you.”

Mona Naqvi says it's a fight she hopes her son sees.

“If he’s watching us,” Mona said softly, “I want him to know that we love him, we’ll never forget him, and we’ll always celebrate him.”

Mona Naqvi says she wants to help protect the younger generation. She plans to do so in Ali's honor by creating a group focused on fighting against drugs and gun violence.

This is a case we plan to keep following through on, and will keep you updated on-air and online as new information becomes available.