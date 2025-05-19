Search resumes for second missing teen after friend's body was found on Saturday

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Monday afternoon police and members of the Lexington Fire Department were back searching around a Harrison County creek where a missing teen's body was discovered late Saturday. They're still looking for another teen after both boys, who attended school in Jessamine County, were last seen on Mother's Day.

The scene is located in the 1400 block of Russell Cave Road near an old rock quarry.

On Saturday, the Lexington Police Department confirmed a death investigation was underway after a deceased individual was located near the creek known as Silas Creek. The Harrison County Coroner later identified the person as Aoun Basboos, 15.

The search for the Jessamine County teens began Sunday, May 11th, around 5:50pm after police responded to a "shots fired call" on Spangler Drive in Lexington. That's where the teens were spotting getting into a white 2020 ILX Acura.

An hour later, the vehicle was seen on Hume Bedford Road in Bourbon County.

It wasn't until four days later, last Thursday, that police swarmed the Loradale Market on Russell Cave Road where they say the vehicle of interest was located. The business is seven miles south of where Naqvi's body was located.

According to an arrest citation, Lexington police charged Jesus Rodriguez, 47, and a 17-year-old juvenile with tampering with physical evidence. The citation stated that evidence was found to be concealed on the property and destroyed in plain view of the business where Rodriguez works.

As authorities continue looking for the whereabouts of Aoun Baboos, LEX 18 learned there was a funeral Monday afternoon for his friend, Ali Naqvi. If you have any information on the case, contact the Lexington Police Department.

