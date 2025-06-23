Jessamine Co. non-profit opens store for gamers, provides resources for people with addiction

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jessamine County has a new spooky store in town, but it's not Halloween all the time there, it was a grand opening for a new gaming store that is also a safe space for people.

On Saturday, after months of planning and looking for the perfect location. Chris West has opened his new store in Nicholasville: 'Scream for Help.'

Back in October, LEX 18 shared with you West's story of giving away free Halloween costumes to kids in honor of his brother, Jeremy Powell, who lost his battle to addiction. That's when the non-profit 'Scream for Help was created.

"This place is always going to be somewhere that somebody can go and get the resources and help that they need. Especially when it comes to the side of addiction or you know helping a family getting any kind of resources that they need," explains West.

The store sits on Main Street and offers a variety of free games, hand-knitted animals, trading cards, and artwork. Cos-players in Halloween costumes stood on the sidewalk waving signs to bring in new customers.

"We spent so long trying to find a place, and we specifically wanted a place on Main Street and it took us a little while to find the place. But it's about having a storefront, and it's about having a place people will see us front and center," said West. "We have ways to get people the resources they need. Like behind us is the food pantry and we can get any resources, the courthouse is just a couple doors down."

For West, it's not just about the free games. It's also about helping those with addiction. Eventually, he wants to hire a social worker and keep his door open 24 hours.

West is also taking on volunteers who want to help him out at the store. You can contact him on Facebook or Instagram.

"That's why I did this. I was like, why are there not resources that people can get the help that they need and keep them on their feet until whatever it is that they need," details West, who has had to scrape together money to help his family before. "To get them going and we just want to keep people on their feet and give them a safe space and get them all the resources that they need so that they don't have to be at the bottom of the barrel."

For the second time this Halloween, West will be handing out free costumes to kids inside of the store. You can follow along on his social media for more.