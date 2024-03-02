No. 16 Kentucky grabs third straight win, 111-102 over Arkansas

LEXINGTON, Ky. — No.16 Kentucky grabbed its third straight win Saturday afternoon 111-102 over Arkansas at home.

For the first time this year, Kentucky was at full strength the entire game. Tre Mitchell was back in the lineup after hurting his shoulder in the second half of the Ole Miss game on Feb. 13.

A back-and-forth game to start, but the Cats finally started to heat up with a little over three minutes to play in the first half.

Kentucky went on a 15-6 run to close out the first half, going into the locker room up 53-48. In the first meeting, UK scored 63 points total with a six-point win in Fayetteville.

The Cats led steadily in the second half, but Arkansas came crawling back to take the 74-72 lead with 11:41 left to play in the game.

Rob Dillingham knocked down a contested layup in transition to give the Cats back the lead 91-90 with five minutes to play in the game, and there was no turning back after that.

Seven UK players finished in double figures. Antonio Reeves came into the game averaging 19.9 ppg and led the way with 22 points.

Aaron Bradshaw has been quiet in the stat sheet as of late, but came to life today racking up 15 points to go along with five rebounds.

D.J. Wagner was hot behind the arc going 4-5 from the three-point line with 19 points.

The Cats take on Vanderbilt at home Wednesday at 9 p.m. on the SEC Network.