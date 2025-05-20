Watch Now
North Laurel boys basketball team helps with tornado damage clean up

Convoy of Hope, a faith-based nonprofit organization, partnered with Faith Assembly of God in London, Kentucky.
LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The LEX18 sports department has covered the North Laurel boys basketball team for decades on the court. Monday night, we took a look at the program off the court and their efforts to remind us what's really important in the game of life.

"It's obviously a tragic thing that happens and it's devastating. When it happens in your back yard it hits home a lot closer," North Laurel boys basketball head coach Nate Valentine said.

"I tell my coaches if we're just teaching basketball then we're probably wasting a lot of time here. These guys have great parents and great families, and they have a great understanding of when your friend or neighbor is in need, you go help."

Faith Assembly of God partnered with Convoy of Hope, a faith-based nonprofit organization, where Reed Sheppard's mom, Stacey Sheppard, led the charge in unloading a truck full of supplies.

"Her heart has been always to serve. That's what she's known all of her life. Stacey, when she's on a fork truck she's in her happy days and that's exactly what she's doing," London volunteer Lola Reed said.

"I was here for the Frankfort flooding. I was here for the Pikeville flooding, and this is just what people in Kentucky do. They come together as a community and they rebuild. They help their neighbors. They'll take the shirt off their back and give it to you," Convoy of Hope worker Jonathan Walton.

