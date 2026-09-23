Rising diesel prices put pressure on Clark County school bus budget

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Rising diesel prices are putting additional pressure on school transportation budgets as districts work to keep buses running.

Clark County school officials say they are taking steps to conserve fuel, but higher prices could still leave the district facing a significant increase in fuel costs.

AAA reports the average price of diesel in Kentucky is about $6.40 per gallon, up more than 50 cents from a week ago. The current average also is well above last month's average of about $5.22 per gallon.

Interactive Interactive: What does diesel's record price mean for you?

Clark County Schools operates about 60 buses, with roughly 50 on the road each day. Director of Logistics Darren Snell said the district uses about 700 gallons of diesel daily.

A fuel purchase that cost the district about $19,000 last year now costs about $42,000, Snell said.

"I've got some little bit of leeway in my budget, I got a little bit of a contingency that I've got some money that I can pull from," Snell said. "The district also has some money they can pull from, too. We'll make it work one way or another."

The district is also limiting the amount of time buses idle in an effort to conserve fuel, Snell said.

If diesel prices remain at current levels, the district could face a fuel shortfall of about $100,000, he said.

Snell said the district will revisit fuel costs during its end-of-year budget process and make adjustments as needed.