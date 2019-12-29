True Blue fans cheer Cats to victory

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tension was high across town as the Wildcats faced off against Louisville at Rupp Arena.

LEX18 caught up with fans both at the game and watching at Banners Sports Bar.

"Whenever it comes to this game, you never know what you are going to get from either team," said Madeline Presley.

But Wildcat fans got the results they were hoping for taking down the Cardinals 78-70.

The game went into overtime at 61-61, and fans were more than anxious.

"It was kind of nerve-racking, especially near the end. I thought we weren't going to pull it off, but here we are," said Kennedy Sabharwal.

Fans also say they think this could give the Cats the moment they need going forward into the rest of the season.

We had some tough loses there at the beginning of the season. But beating Louisville going into conference play, that's big for us," said Miller Krauss.