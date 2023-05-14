Watch Now
UK men's tennis defeats Stanford 4-3 to advance to Elite 8

Posted at 12:31 AM, May 14, 2023
The record-breaking crowd with 903 in attendance at Boone Tennis Center sat patiently awaiting the fate of the Kentucky men's tennis team as the Wildcats were tied 3-3 with Stanford.

It all came down to Charlelie Cosnet. Cosnet secured the fourth point with a 6-3 win in set three of his singles match to help the Cats advance to the Elite 8 for the second straight year.

UK trailed 1-0 after losing in doubles, but Alafia Ayeni tied it at 1-1 with a dominate singles performance. Ayeni won the first two sets 6-1 in each.

Two back-to-back wins for Taha Baadi and Josh Lapadat in singles to put the Cats up 3-1. Baadi won in two sets 6-3, 6-4 while Lapadat won in two sets 6-4, 6-2.

Now Kentucky gets ready to head to Orlando, Florida as they face Virginia this Thursday.

