Ukrainians in Kentucky say they struggle to renew driver's licenses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Some Ukrainians in Kentucky say they are struggling to renew their driver's licenses while waiting on immigration paperwork.

Yelena Litvin, who works with members of Lexington's Ukrainian community, says some families cannot get their licenses renewed even when they have a letter showing they are authorized to work in the United States.

"Without that actual card, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is not extending driver's licenses at all even with a letter that says yes you've been authorized to work in the United States with an EAD they're just not giving it to them," Litvin said.

Litvin says the situation is leaving some families feeling targeted despite having followed the legal process to come to the country.

"They feel almost persecuted as though they are treated as illegals despite the fact that they came here legally. They filed all the paperwork. They filed, they did all the proper processes and followed all the procedures and some of them are just going home. Um, risking the safety of themselves and their children," Litvin said.

Government officials say the situation is more nuanced. Governor Andy Beshear's Communications Director Scottie Ellis said in part: "Team Kentucky is committed to serving the licensing needs of our communities while ensuring compliance with all applicable federal and state laws. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has been monitoring recent federal changes impacting the Ukrainian community and its effect on driver licensing services KYTC performs."

Ellis added that KYTC "has not cancelled any credentials" and "is continuing to issue Kentucky driver's licenses to Ukrainians with TPS."

The statement also noted that the Department of Homeland Security recently extended Temporary Protected Status for Ukraine through October 19th of this year.

For Litvin, the issue is personal. Her own family immigrated to the United States more than 20 years ago, and she says the experience shaped how she sees the promise America makes to those who come here legally.

"When my parents moved to North Dakota, our sponsors knew we were coming in August, so. They took the time to plant gardens for us because they knew that's the kind of people we are, we plant gardens, we survive, we're survivors. I thought we were past that," Litvin said.

Litvin says she now worries some Ukrainians who came here legally are questioning whether that same welcome still exists for them.

Sydney St. Claire is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Sydney at sydney.stclaire@wlex.tv

