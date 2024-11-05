Community reacts to escaped inmates from Blackburn Correctional Complex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police search for two inmates who escaped from Blackburn Correctional Complex Sunday night, but several residents who live behind the prison claim they weren't informed.

"I didn't hear nothing about this whatsoever or at all, so I didn't even know there were any escapees. I don't know how well their security is," admits John Mccray who moved to Lexington from Japan three years ago.

According to state police, the two inmates who escaped did so by water truck. How they got into the water truck is unclear.

Now, police ask the community to watch for 38-year-old Adam Ball of Russell Springs. Ball is a bald white male who is 6'3", 250 lbs, with blue eyes. As well as, 40-year-old Bradley Cornwell of Georgetown. Cornwell is also a white male who's six feet tall, 175 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Cornwell and Bald's last confirmed location was at Casey's Gas Station off Ironworks Pike. Police believe the two are headed for Scott County.

"It's been a while since I've heard anybody try to escape and I don't understand it because couple of- several of them that have escaped had a couple months left for them to serve or less than a year," explains Barbara Rudd who has lived in the neighborhood behind the prison for 10 years.

Rudd claims at least 10 inmates have escaped Blackburn while she's lived in that area. "I don't worry about it really. As I said I have protection, I have firearms. I do have a dog, so if there's anything around that's unusual, then I've got very good neighbors."

While Rudd is not concerned or shocked regarding the escaped inmates, McCray says he wishes the prison or local law enforcement would have alerted residents in the area.

“There should have been some type of a system I think. I mean I don’t think a police car is going to go with a blow horn down the street saying we’ve got an escape convict, but an alert like an amber alert would have been nice to have something like that," McCray admits.

Several people on Facebook voiced their own potential sightings of the inmates. Many listing off areas like South Broadway Stree, Payne Street, and the intersection of East Jefferson and North Hamilton Streets.

However, the Scott County Sheriff's Office claims

"We have had a couple reports of potential sightings since this morning. We have looked into each claim and so far they have either been mistaken or we weren't able to locate any persons matching the description in the area. We appreciate the vigilance of the members of our community and encourage everyone to stay aware. If you believe you are in the presence of either individual call 911 and do not approach them." Lt. Robert Tackett, Scott County Sheriff's Office

The Department of Corrections released a statement saying:

"The safety and security of all state prisons and the communities and surrounding areas in which they are located is the main priority for the Department of Corrections." Beth Moore, Kentucky Department of Corrections Division of Public Affairs director

"I always talk about for my wife and my daughter having your head on swivel, looking around in the parking lots and everything," McCray describes. "It doesn't matter if someone escaped from the prison or is on your street, making eye contact is important to make sure they know you saw them, that's probably a really good first deterrence."

Police advise anyone with information regarding the two individuals to contact local law enforcement but do not approach the individuals.