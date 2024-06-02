Easton "Eazy" Watkins overcomes crash, throws first pitch at Legends game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Georgetown boy, who was in a severe car crash several months ago, was honored at the Lexington Legends baseball game.

Nine-year-old Easton "Eazy" Watkins left it all out on the field Saturday, as he threw the Legends first pitch of the night. It was in honor of his own fight back to life.

"I'm excited and I'm nervous because there's like millions of seats and probably like millions of players," says Eazy.

"Every person on the team has been phenomenal from the coaches to the players they have welcomed Easton and made him feel so comfortable and just, truly a part of the team," explains Eazy's mom, Tara Watkins.

Ticket sales from the game will help raise money for Eazy's medical bills after a nearly fatal car accident broke his skull.

Back in February, Eazy was the passenger in a vehicle that crashed through a fence at a high rate of speed in Lexington. His body was thrown into the floorboard of the car and a piece of wood cracked open his skull.

Eazy was in a coma for a week. After waking up, he began his long road to recovery which included speech therapy and rehab.

"My balance, my timing, my like, whenever my brain tells my eye to do something. Like whenever someone is pitching, it like, a split second of like, 'okay,'" Eazy explains.

"I mean you can't even put it into words. Like what the community has done for us, like they've just come together and it's been absolutely incredible," says Tara.

"I'm feeling good, a couple things I have to work on and like I've been going to therapy and stuff. So I've been getting better," says Eazy.

Eazy has already batted away the neck brace and received clearance to play with his baseball team once again.

"You can't even really believe that miracles happen until they happen to you and he's truly 100% a miracle. Anybody that we come across doctors, therapists, I mean anybody just they're mind blown," says Tara.

All ticket proceeds from Saturday nights game goes directly towards his GoFundMe and you can help out by donating as well.