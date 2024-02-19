'EazyStrong': Community holds prayer vigil for Georgetown boy injured in wreck

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) -- — Community members gathered on a baseball field in Georgetown Sunday night to pray for a Georgetown boy as he recovers from a serious car wreck earlier this month.

9-year-old Easton "Eazy" Watkins is known for his love for baseball and basketball, but his time on the court and on the field was put to a halt this month after a serious car wreck on Feb. 3.

Watkins suffered a traumatic brain injury and a broken skull. He spent two weeks recovering at UK Health before being transported to a rehabilitation center in Louisville last week.

In the process, his teammates and community members have rallied around him with fundraisers, benefits and vigils for him and his family.

Sunday, Scott County Youth Basketball hosted an 'EazyStrong' League Coaches Game, collecting donations for Watkins at Georgetown Middle School.

LEX 18

Sunday evening, families and friends gathered around first base, Watkins' position, at Great Crossing Fields in Georgetown, with candles in hand. Dozens of people stood to pray for his recovery.

Watkins and his parents watched on via a FaceTime call.

"I don't know how we would do it without these people in our lives," said Watkins' grandmother, Donna Blauser.

Julie Duncan and Jessica Tackett, mothers of other players on Easton's baseball team, helped organize Sunday's vigil, as well as a number of other fundraisers for the Watkins family.

"He's got it on his mind that he's gonna be back on this baseball field with his brothers. And he's not going to stop until he's there," Tackett said.

Coaches, teammates, and league parents acknowledged Watkins' strength and determination on and off the field.

"He's done amazing. He's...a miracle," Blauser said.

Following Sunday's vigil, Watkins' parents shared a video of him thanking those that attended.

"Thank you everybody that prayed for me. Eazy strong!" he said.

To assist the Watkins family while they stay by Easton's side as he recovers, a GoFundMe is available here.

