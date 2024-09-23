Kentuckians pay respects to Letcher County judge who was shot and killed

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — People across central and eastern Kentucky paid their respects Sunday afternoon at late district court judge Kevin Mullin's funeral in Jenkins, Kentucky, and LEX 18 was in attendance to speak with people about who Mullins was.

Mullins' visitation was from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., while his funeral was at 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Jenkins Independent High School.

54-year-old Kevin Mullins started as a Letcher County District Court judge in 2009. Before that, he was an assistant Commonwealth's attorney for nine years.

Kentucky State Police were dispatched to the Letcher County Court House around 3:00 Thursday afternoon. Mullins was found dead in his judge's chamberswith multiple gunshot wounds, according to Troopers.

43-year-old Letcher County Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting Mullins. At this time, it is unknown what the motive is.

“I would compare it to how I felt when the planes hit the towers in New York. You know I was that shocked about it," describes Gardener Kincer, the former mayor of Jenkins. “Puzzled as to what could create something like this.”

“I was shocked. I was shocked and hurt at the same time man. I hate to see what Kevin’s going through. He helped a lot of people out, sure does. You know his personal life I probably couldn’t tell you anything about it," explains James Ratlimm Junior, who went to school with Mullins.

Mullins obituary states one of his passions was to help those through opioid recovery once they entered the justice system. He helped more than 20,000 people.

In 2022, Mullins was appointed to the Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health. He then implemented Senate Bill 90, which gained nationwide attention. “He wanted to help people and he spent most of his career doing that. Especially with a drug rehab program. But personally, he was a wonderful friend and there are no boundaries of what he wouldn’t do for you.”

LEX 18 spoke to people in attendance who describe both Mullins and Stines as good men who both did wonderful things for their

community.

A burial for Mullins is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Mullins family does not wish to make comment and has asked for privacy during this time of mourning.

