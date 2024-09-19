Watch Now
Sheriff arrested after allegedly shooting judge at Letcher County Courthouse: report

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police responded to the Letcher County Courthouse on a shooting on Thursday and, according to The Mountain Eagle, a sheriff has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

The post detailed that the sheriff, reported as Mickey Stines, allegedly shot District Judge Kevin Mullins in his district office.

Letcher County Schools in the area were placed in lockdown. Students as of 3:30 p.m. have not been released to go home.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.

