Kentucky politicians speak at 144th-annual Fancy Farm picnic

GRAVES CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — While the political stage heats up after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race for the White House, nothing compares to the heat at the 144th Annual Fancy Farm.

The picnic started early Friday morning with Morning Mass and 40 volunteers hauling 8,500 pounds of pork and 8,500 pounds of mutton from the truck straight to the smoker.

Several Representatives made appearances on Saturday, including Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell who spoke while a group chanted "cease fire now."

"Most of all Kentuckians are tired of being gas lit and lied to by Democrats and tell us everything is just fine. My friends, just fine won't cut it any longer," McConnell said.

"We won't let Kamala Harris and the Democratic party turn our country into another left-wing wasteland."

Next week, Kamala Harris will announce her pick for her Vice President running mate.

Governor Andy Beshear is one of six people being reportedly being interviewed this weekend for the position.