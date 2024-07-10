Father Jim Sichko to emcee 144th Fancy Farm Political Picnic, speaker lineup announced

(LEX 18) — The 144th Fancy Farm Picnic will take place on Aug. 3 in Fancy Farm, KY ahead of the November election, and Father Jim Sichko was announced as the emcee for the event with additional representatives also set to speak at the political picnic.

“We are excited to have Fr. Jim accept the role as emcee of our 144th event. He brings a wealth of experience through speaking and engaging with crowds. He has such a social media presence and following with over 70,000 followers on Facebook, 26,000 on X (formerly Twitter), and over 10,000 on Instagram,” said Steven Elder, Political Chairman.

Organizers released the following representatives who are confirmed to speak at the event:

KY representative Richard Heath (R)

KY State Senator Jason Howell (R)

U.S. Congressman James Comer (R)

Erin Marshall (D)

Attorney General Russell Coleman (R)

Auditor Allison Ball (R)

Secretary of State Michael Adams (R)

Commissioner of Agriculture Jonathan Shell (R)

Treasurer Mark Metcalf (R)

Representative Elect for Graves/McCracken Counties (R)

Judge KY Court of Appeals Lisa Payne Jones

Candidate for Judge-Kentucky Court of Appeals Jason Shea Fleming

School Choice Amendment Representative Cherlynn Stevenson

School Choice Amendment Representative Suzanne Miles.

Among the representatives set to attend, Father Darrell Venters from St. Jerome Catholic Church will provide the invocation; Jessica Fox Gong, a parishioner from St. Jerome will sing the national anthem, and Tiffany Bailey, a parishioner from St. Jerome will sing My Old Ky Home.