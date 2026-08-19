Man charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection with deadly boat crash

A man from Mercer County has been arrested in connection with a deadly boat crash on July 4 at Herrington Lake.

Cody Casey was arrested by Kentucky Fish and Wildlife on Monday evening, according to Boyle County Detention Center.

Casey is facing nine charges, including second-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, and multiple allegations related to leaving the scene and failing to render aid.

The arrest follows a lawsuit filed on Monday against Casey. According to documents filed in Mercer County Circuit Court, the attorney representing Antonina Svintozelskaya and Andrew and Lina Fomin have filed the lawsuit on behalf of the families and multiple children involved in the collision.

The lawsuit alleges that on July 4, the Svintozelskaya and Fomin families were stationary in a pontoon boat on Herrington Lake at the time of the collision.

The suit goes on to argue that Cody Casey, a Mercer County resident, was driving a 2017 Axis watercraft leading up to the time of the collision, driving "in a reckless and dangerous manner by driving at an excessive rate of speed, performing repeated 'donuts' and other erratic maneuvers in close proximity to boaters on a crowded Herrington Lake during a busy holiday weekend."

Casey's boat then allegedly struck the pontoon boat head-on, "causing catastrophic damage to the pontoon boat and violently impacting and throwing its occupants about the watercraft and into the water."

He then fled the scene of the collision without rendering aid, the suit alleges.

The lawsuit is seeking counts of negligence, gross negligence, failure to render aid, and punitive damages. It is not seeking damages in connection to the death of 25-year-old Nazar Svintozelskiy.

Casey's bond is listed at $1 million cash.