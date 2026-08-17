Families involved in deadly Herrington Lake boat crash file lawsuit against boater

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The families involved in a July 4 boat crash on Herrington Lake that left one man dead have filed a lawsuit against the driver of another boat involved in the collision, documents filed Monday reveal.

According to those documents, the attorney representing Antonina Svintozelskaya and Andrew and Lina Fomin have filed the lawsuit on behalf of the families and multiple children involved in the collision.

The lawsuit alleges that on July 4, the Svintozelskaya and Fomin families were stationary in a pontoon boat on Herrington Lake at the time of the collision.

The suit goes on to argue that Cody Casey, a Mercer County resident, was driving a 2017 Axis watercraft leading up to the time of the collision, driving "in a reckless and dangerous manner by driving at an excessive rate of speed, performing repeated 'donuts' and other erratic maneuvers in close proximity to boaters on a crowded Herrington Lake during a busy holiday weekend."

Casey's boat then allegedly struck the pontoon boat head-on, "causing catastrophic damage to the pontoon boat and violently impacting and throwing its occupants about the watercraft and into the water."

He then fled the scene of the collision without rendering aid, the suit alleges.

The lawsuit is seeking counts of negligence, gross negligence, failure to render aid, and punitive damages. It is not seeking damages in connection the death of 25-year-old Nazar Svintozelskaya.

