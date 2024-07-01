Neighbor recalls when a Madison County home went up in flames, new details

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — New updates in a fatal fire have been revealed and a woman who lives three houses down from the totaled home, describes what she saw.

Pat Lewis and her husband have lived in the Boone Village Neighborhood in Madison County since 1975. They describe the neighborhood, saying it is peaceful and surrounded by great neighbors.

"It was kind of like something you'd see on TV sometimes you know if you're watching some of the movies, but it was, it was unnerving really," Lewis describes with a chuckle. "You want peace in your neighborhood. And you don't, you know, you don't ever expect to look out your backdoor and see this going on."

That peace was disturbed early Saturday afternoon, Nancey Erwin, was found in a vehicle with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Madison County Sheriff's Deputies found Erwin at a home where a fire was also reported.

"Like any normal human being we kind of just stood back in our door and watched what was going on," Lewis admits.

Before the smoke was visible, Lewis describes looking out the front window at guns drawn outside of the home.

"Well we figured there was someone in the house and maybe they were trying to get them to come out, and then not long after that there was a lot of smoke in the back of the house and it was black dark smoke," Lewis describes. "And then all of a sudden there was all this fire. It came through the windows and out the front door and it was just everywhere."

The 300 block of Jeremiah Drive was blocked off to all vehicles, including those who lived on the street, until early Sunday morning. At least six fire trucks, several police cars and a water tanker to put out the fire due to a lack of fire hydrants, filled the street to put out the flames.

Several neighbors that spoke to LEX 18 admit they're confused about why there aren't any working fire hydrants in the neighborhood, but it's easy to forget when they're never needed.

"I guess after living here for this long I don't think about it. When we first moved out here, it bothered me a lot but I guess I don't think about it at this point," Lewis says.

According to the Madison County Coroner, a dental exam is scheduled for Monday, which will help to identify the body found in the fire.

We will share new details once we know more.