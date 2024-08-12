Two men arrested in connection to deadly carjacking in Jackson County

JACKSON CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Two men have been arrested in connection to a deadly carjacking at a gas station in Jackson County on Saturday, and new surveillance video obtained shows the incident.

The town of Annville mourns the loss of one of its community members, Tracy Clemmons, after a carjacking turned deadly around 10 a.m. Saturday, August 10.

Two men, Michael Edwards and Richard Marcum, have been arrested in connection to the carjacking.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Edwards was arrested in the London, Kentucky, area Saturday afternoon after he was spotted in a ravine with a firearm. Edwards is charged with Murder and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun. A press release states Edwards attempted to drive off in the truck when the victim, Tracy Clemmons, attempted to stop Edwards. By doing so, she was dragged some distance before falling and being run over by Edwards, ultimately leading to her death.

Officers were informed Edwards also attempted to invade a home and pointed a firearm at the homeowner before running into the woods.

"When I first moved here your arm would get tired from everybody waving at everybody.You know, it's changed so much," explains Bill Gross, who has lived in Annville for 35 years and was a good friend of Tracy's.

"It's really a good community here, people don't bother you and everybody is friendly," said Phyllis Nichols, who grew up in Annville and works at T-Mart gas station.

Nichols says Tracy would come into the gas station every morning to get breakfast, that's how the two of them became so close. Nichols says the morning Tracy came in, a black Nissan with four men also pulled up and two men entered the gas station acting suspicious.

"Tracy, she came in here to get breakfast. As she was going out the door. I guess after she got closer to it she realized somebody's in her truck and she made two or three running steps and she grabbed a hold of the handle on the door," Nichols said.

Gross describes Tracy as a "beautiful soul" and kind to everyone, saying, "She was funny, she would laugh. I could make her laugh so much, so easy. She was just such a, she was a pleasure to be around you know."

"I mean it really bothers me and it still bothering me because me and her were real good friends," Nichols sadly admits.

The T-Mart Gas Station in Annville is selling pens for $5, and all proceeds will be donated to the Clemmons family.