Lexington police searching for suspects after shots fired on Hollow Creek Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18 — Lexington police are looking for suspects after two cars were involved in an apparent drive-by shooting on Hollow Creek Road in north Lexington early Monday morning.

No one was injured, police reported, but at least one bullet hit a home on Hollow Creek, and one of the vehicles involved had four bullet holes through the rear window. That car was recovered on Redwood Drive, and impounded, about one hour after the shooting.

“Yes it was surprising. It does surprise me, because, like I said, it’s not the people here doing all of this,” said Marlene Williams, who lives across the street from the home that was struck. “It’s people coming into the neighborhood, figuring they could meet somewhere there’s not a lot of police,” she continued.

Williams has lived here for 51 years and said that other than some occasional evening issues at the park down the road, the street here is normally safe.

“I’ve been here since 1973. These are good people,” she said of her neighbors, before adding again that the trouble is usually caused by outsiders.

Lexington police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to reach out. The drivers of both cars, and any passengers they might have had all got away without being noticed.

