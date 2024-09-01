UK fans celebrate first football game of the season, kickoff delayed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky football game kicked off hours later than planned at 10:05 p.m. Saturday night, but despite that, Wildcat fans still brought the energy to the tailgate.

Thousands of Wildcat fans littered Kroger Field's parking lot for the traditional tailgate before the game, which was supposed to kick off at 7:45 p.m. However, severe thunderstorms in the area forced the game to be delayed until 10:05 p.m.

Fans didn't let the stormy weather stop them from grilling burgers, blasting music and playing games to amp up their energy.

"We just do it. It doesn't matter about the weather. We don't worry about the weather. As you can see I'm out here cooking with a poncho on," said Chris Steagall, who attends every home game rain or shine.

"It could thunderstorm or lightning, but I will not leave. I'm not leaving no, Cats all the way," said Alex Olivera, who attended with his friend Grant Goodwin, a freshman at UK. "You know I think just the energy. Just driving in, evening getting stuck in traffic it's just the energy leading up to the game. It gets the blood flowing it gets the juices going."

It's not just a spur of the moment decision. Some fans secure their spots months in advance. Multiple tents, TVs, grills, corn hole, and even a personal porta potty, are what decorated the tailgate.

"You have to stake your claim here real early. I think these tents have been around here for two months, so it's like you gotta know it's prime. Once you get a little grass here in the blue lot you got to claim your stake," said Justin Riddell, who ensures his spot is secured before every game.

Many fans expressed excitement for the season's first game, stating they "bleed blue" and are proud to be a Wildcat. They plan to keep that excitement for the remainder of the season.

