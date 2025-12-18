Exclusive: Father detained by ICE outside FIFA soccer game speaks out

An immigrant father from Colombia who took his two boys to see a FIFA soccer match this summer is talking exclusively to Scripps News about how the family outing ended with ICE agents arresting him.

Cesar, who Scripps News agreed to identify by first name only to protect the anonymity of his family, says he parked his car in a lot outside MetLife Stadium. in New Jersey. He wanted first to take video of the crowd using a small drone, a common sight at big soccer games.

"I saw that people were bringing their drones and I was carrying my drone," Cesar told Scripps News. "My drone is small, it's not powerful, it's not dangerous."

Cesar did not realize the area was a no-fly zone, with heightened security the night he was there, July 13, because President Donald Trump was attending the game.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Immigrant detainees accuse guards of excessive force and neglect at Texas lockup

As soon as he launched the drone, police approached and arrested him, bringing him into an office in the stadium where they cited him with violating the city's drone ordinance, a minor infraction

"After that, they were going to release me," Cesar said. "But they told me no, you have a problem. An immigration problem."

He had crossed into the country as an asylum seeker in 2022 at the Mexican border, following rules at that time that allowed migrants to declare a fear of persecution in their home countries.

But the Trump administration canceled his application in June after tightening rules for asylum. This happened one month before the soccer game, clearing the way for ICE to detain him.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Autopsy raises questions about death at private ICE detention center

Agents booked him into the Delaney Hall immigrant detention center in Newark, a lockup run by the private GEO Group.

Since opening in March, Delaney Hall has quickly grown in population to 855 detainees.

Cesar says it was overcrowded, with guards working long hours and staff unable to provide adequate medical care.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson refuted those claims in a statement.

"Any allegations that Delaney Hall is not properly staffed are false," the statement said, while also saying there is a need to hire more medical professionals.

"ICE is actively recruiting healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, psychiatrists, pharmacists, and health administrators, to support the expanded detention capacity enabled by the historic funding provided under President Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill," the statement said.

Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., visited Delaney Hall on Sunday and told the Jersey Vindicator that detainees are not getting adequate clothing, food, or health care.

Cesar says it was common to have to wait days to see medical staff.

"People would request an appointment and would be seen in about 20 days after requesting the appointment, when they're already cured," Cesar said. "The entire illness had already passed."

Scripps News obtained 911 records for Delaney Hall through a public records request that show 12 emergency calls for sick or injured people in an eight-week period this fall.

"They are completely overwhelmed," said Alexander Pramer, Cesar's attorney. "From the officers I speak to, it just seems that they have too many detainees, not enough officers, not enough resources."

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | As ICE puts immigrants in 'Lone Star Lockup,' companies quietly cash in

Conditions in the area just outside Delaney Hall have also caused alarm.

Democratic members of Congress say visitors are "routinely subjected to inhumane and unsafe conditions while waiting for entry into the facility." They have urged Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to take immediate action.

The DHS spokesperson disputed claims that it takes hours to get into Delaney Hall.

During a recent visit to Delaney Hall on a frigid night, Scripps News spoke to family and friends of detainees waiting over an hour to get into the center.

"I was told to be here early because if you don't get a ticket on time, you might not get in," said one woman who declined to share her name. She was waiting two and a half hours to visit her detained boyfriend.

"It's a terrible situation," she said. "I can't imagine him and all the other people in there suffering."

Volunteer groups bring hot coffee and donated winter-wear during visiting hours.

Some visitors wear foil blankets to stay warm.

Kathy O'Leary, New Jersey region coordinator for Pax Christi USA, has been helping visitors outside Delaney Hall for months. She says ICE and the GEO Group, owner and operator of Delaney Hall, should be doing more to care for those who wait in the cold.

"If they're willing to do this in full public view, what are they willing to do to the people inside?" O'Leary said.

Scripps News asked The GEO Group to respond to a list of claims, including those about understaffing, a guard falling asleep on the job and detainees waiting too long for medical care.

A company spokesman responded with a statement that said, "GEO strongly rejects these allegations ... part of a politically motivated effort to interfere with federal immigration enforcement."

The statement said the GEO Group complies with detention standards and contract requirements.

Cesar chose to voluntarily depart the U.S. and return to Colombia, leaving his family behind, after spending 11 weeks at Delaney Hall.

"He was very stressed, not sleeping well, and generally just not in a good condition during his time there," Pramer said. "It's just horrible that he's going to be stuck in his country while his wife and his kids seek adjudication of their asylum claim in the United States. "

Delaney Hall is set to house detainees well beyond President Trump's time in office. The GEO Group's contract to operate the detention center is for 15 years.

