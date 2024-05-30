Jaxson Robinson commits to Kentucky, withdraws from NBA Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jaxson Robinson is a Wildcat. The 6-foot-7 wing has removed his name from the NBA Draft and will reunite with Mark Pope at Kentucky, according to ESPN college basketball reporter Jeff Borzello. Robinson's addition makes 12 scholarship players for Pope's inaugural season at the helm for the Wildcats.

Robinson spent the past two seasons under then-BYU head coach Mark Pope. Throughout his senior season with the Cougars, Robinson carved out a role for himself off the bench, when he averaged 14.2 points per game and shot 35.4 percent from 3-point range. He was named Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year and earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors.

His highest-scoring game of the season came in the form of a 28-point outing in BYU's win over Denver, when Robinson went 8-16 from beyond-the-arc. He had 25 points, including five 3-pointers, in the Cougars' final game of the season, against Duquesne in the NCAA Tournament.

Over his two-year tenure with Pope and the Cougars, Robinson appeared in 66 games, including 36 starts, averaging 27.3 minutes per game. He scored in double figures 43 times, including five games with 20 points or more.

Robinson began his collegiate career in the SEC, at Texas A&M. He signed with the Aggies as a four-star recruit, and he appeared in 14 games that season as a true freshman. The following year, Robinson made the move to Fayetteville, where he appeared in 16 games and averaged 3.4 points per game for the Arkansas Razorbacks. There, he shot 38 percent from the floor and 33 percent from deep.

He'll come to Kentucky as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.